itel Mobile launches itel P36 and P36 Pro in first virtual product launch

itel Mobile, Africa’s leading consumer-centric smartphone brand, has introduced cutting edge additions to its flagship power series, itelP36 and P36 Pro LTE at her first-ever virtual product launch in Lagos, recently.

The phone company noted that the introduction of the P36 series has consolidated consumers’ choice in mobile communication offerings that are budget-friendly, durable, and reliable as well as advanced the legacy of long-lasting battery performance with a 72-hour battery life and internet connectivity upgrades.

“The introduction of itel P36 and P36 Pro LTE affirms itel Mobile’s sustained push towards innovative and stylish smartphone offerings at a budget-friendly price. It’s also about value creation for the consumer with major improvement on features and specifications that surpass what is obtainable in the market. The brand is keen on sustaining this momentum for the ultimate goal of satisfying our consumers.” said Oke Umurhohwo, Marketing Communications Manager (West Africa), itel Mobile at the launch of the series.

It would be recalled, itel Mobile signed on Afro-pop star, Olamide Adedeji as brand ambassador in Nigeria, a partnership the phone giant said would improved it engagements with consumers, as both brands share similar values which is the mass markets.

itel Mobile is a leader in the smartphone mass market in Nigeria offering reliable and affordable smartphones for everyone, while Olamide makes popular music for the streets, rolling out frequent hits they can relate with.

Prior to the unveiling, itel Mobile narrated a compelling growth story. Through detailed understanding of the consumer, the brand has satisfied mobile communication needs and earned significant recognition over the years. In 2019, the International Data Corporation (IDC) ranked itel Mobile as one of the top 4 smartphone players in the Middle East and Africa. It is also the global no. 1 feature phone player according to another 2019 report from the IDC.

First of Its Kind

Sustaining a well-established culture of providing innovative mobile communications offerings to everyone, the itel P36 Pro LTE is fitted with 4G LTE, the first of its kind on the series. It’s a premium offering that delivers superfast internet connection without buffers. It’s 8 times faster than the itel P33 Plus launched last year. This amazing speed ensures fast uploads, downloads, and smooths play of HD videos.

The introduction of the itel P36 series aligns with the expansion drive of the brand, from mobile products to consumer electronics. There is itel TV comprising S and A series, and itel smartphone accessories – power banks, smart fitness bands, and Bluetooth earphones which have been introduced to provide more budget-friendly options in these categories.

