International retirement: Odion Ighalo speaks on possible comeback

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has failed to rule out a possible return to Super Eagles barely one year after announcing his retirement from the national team. The 30-year-old inspired the country to third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations competition staged in Egypt.

He finished as the tournament’s highest goals scorer and ended up winning the golden boot last year. And he also chose that moment to bow out of the national team.

ALSO READ: Balotelli to be released by club for missing training sessions

After sealing an extension at Manchester United, the former Watford star reveals the national team coach Gernot Rohr called to congratulate him.

Ighalo added that the NFF president Amaju Pinnick also did the same, adding that they have always been in contact even after he stopped playing for the country.

The attacker insisted that there’s a possibility he returns to the team but wants to focus on helping the Red Devils finish strong. He told Brila FM: “I am still in contact with Gernot Rohr and Amaju Pinnick, and they congratulated me on my loan deal.

“I am still thinking about returning to the national team, but right now I want to concentrate on my club career

“I left the national team because of the distance between Nigeria and China, but now that I am in Manchester and just like life and in my career, you never can tell”, he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: