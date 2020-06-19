Intercontinental Apex Regulator’s Virtual Session

Kindly Share This Story:

Fintech Association of Nigeria in furtherance of its Accelerate, Connect and Advocacy objectives is organising an intercontinental virtual session on Thursday, 25th June by 10 AM WAT/GMT+1. The event with the title – COVID-19: Enabling Speedy Business and Economic Recovery Through Regulation bring together heads of Regulatory agencies from Asia, Europe, Africa and Nigeria.

The session aims to explore regulatory responses from different countries and continents with a view to co-learning, co-creating solutions to cushioning the effect of the pandemic and sustain the gains the world has recorded since the advent of financial technology.

The confirmed speakers at the session to be moderated by Professor Olayinka David-West, Academic Director, Lagos Business School include Bakary Jammeh, Governor, The Bank of Uganda, Harvesh Kumar Seegolam, Governor, Bank of Mauritius, Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Marius Jurgilas, Board Member, “Father of Fintech” Bank of Lithuania, Kashifu Inuwa, DG, National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA and Segun Aina, President, Africa Fintech Network.

It would feature keynote presentations by Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer, Monetary Authority of Singapore on Regulatory “New Normal” for Speedy Economic and Business Recovery while Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance (CCAF and the Cambridge Alternative Collaboration Network would also be making a special presentation on their foray in the regulatory space in Africa

The Session will play host to participants of C-suite executives level and above from Banks, Startups, Insurance, Financial Services, Payment, Incubation and Acceleration, lending, Consulting, ICT, Blockchain, Investment and Venture Capital, Legal, Media, Education, Professional Bodies, Regulatory agencies and startups from Africa, Asia, Europe, and America.

Please visit https://bit.ly/2AcEbtg to register to participate in the free webinar. For enquiries, contact Seun on exec.sec@fintechng.org, +2349030003013 and Damilola on Damilola.ishie@fintechng.org, +2349070000193

