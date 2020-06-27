Insecurity: Obasanjo’s position vindicates our stand ― PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

As Adeniran calls for restructuring

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Saturday said former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s call for the overhauling of the nation’s security architecture is a vindication of its consist call on the federal government to change the service chiefs for better service delivery.

Obasanjo had in what appeared a vote of no confidence on the service chiefs called for a re-organization of the country’s security system following an increasing wave of kidnapping, insurgency and banditry in some parts of the country.

In a chat with Vanguard, national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan noted that security under President Muhammadu Buhari has worsened than he met it in 2015.

He said: “The former President has vindicated us. Across the country today, life has become so cheap to the extent that some criminal elements now kill for fun.

“The service chiefs have simply failed to deliver. So Chief Obasanjo is right and he has said what the PDP has been saying for years. The federal government has failed in protecting Nigerians, many of whom have died either in the hands of bandits, armed robbers or Boko Haram. We have never had it this bad.”

On his part, national chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Professor Tunde Adeniran told this medium that only a restructuring of the Nigerian state would bring about the needed peace and security in the country.

According to him, “the spates of agitations, bloodletting and all sorts of criminalities would be significantly addressed if the country is restructured.

“States, when we restructure, would be made more competitive and economically viable. We agree that there is a need for a re-organization of the security architecture. But even more important is restructuring which the SDP has been mouthing for long now.”

Vanguard

