Insecurity: How we’re fighting bandits in Zamfara — Matawalle

…As Northern govs meet with security heads in Abuja

…CDS, service chiefs, IGP, DSS boss, others meet to strategise workable synergy

By Kingsley Omonobi & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State said yesterday that the state is now deploying the carrot and stick approach in dealing with the insecurity problem in the state, especially banditry which has claimed the lives of hundreds of people.

The governor disclosed this, as the 19 state governors of north met with heads of security agencies in the office of the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major Gen Babagana Monguno (retd) in Abuja on Monday over the security situation in the region.

This is even the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, yesterday presided over a meeting of military, Police and intelligence chiefs at Defence headquarters, following the strong dissatisfaction expressed by President Muhammadu Buhari over lack of synergy among the agencies in the fight against insecurity in the country,

Rising from a meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the governor told State House correspondents that his government has adopted the carrot and dagger approach in dealing with insecurity in the state.

According to him, repentant bandits that have embraced peace have been reintegrated, while those that have shunned dialogue are facing the full wrath of the law.

On the agenda of the meeting with the Chief of Staff, Matawalle said: “I am here to see the Chief of Staff because of the issue of security bedeveling Zamfara State. We discussed extensively about the issue of insecurity in Northern Nigeria, and not just Zamfara State.

“On Monday, we met in the National Security Adviser’s office with Northern governors and the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies. We discussed the issue of insecurity and the Chief of Staff invited me today (yesterday) to come and brief him about insecurity in my state which I did.

‘’We have discussed about it and understand where we are going. Zamfara State government and the security are doing their best to ensure we contain insecurity.”

Fielding question on the success of security operations against the bandits in the state, he said: “It is very successful. Security agencies are doing very well and they have been working for about one month and we have seen the results, they have recorded a lot of successes in their operations.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, yesterday presided over a meeting of military, Police and intelligence chiefs at Defence headquarters.

Recall that the lack of synergy among the security agencies had been capitalized upon severally by terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements, to wreak havoc and killings on innocent citizens across the country.

The meeting, according to the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major Gen John Enenche, deliberated on current security situation in parts of the country.

Enenche said: “The meeting was to re-strategize and enhance existing synergy among all security agencies to address the security challenges bedeviling the nation.”

“The meeting, which was well attended by heads of security architecture in the country, dwelled on developing and mapping out new strategies to promptly address the untoward security situation rising from banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling as well as other sundry criminalities, particularly in the North West, North East and North Central parts of the country.”

