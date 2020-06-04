Imo COVID-19 Task Force targets 100 tests daily

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

Imo State Task Force on Prevention and Control of coronavirus says it is working towards testing 100 persons daily, as part of its efforts to control and prevent the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The Task Force Chairman, Professor Maurice Iwu, who disclosed this, while addressing newsmen in Owerri, also encouraged Imolites to make themselves available for the test to ascertain their status regarding COVID-19 pandemic.

“Imo State has recorded 42 cases, but 25 of them are not from the state. Seven of the cases are active. Three of them are from a family of four, where a three-year-old tested positive and has been moved to the Isolation Centre”, Iwu said.

Answering a question, the Imo Covid-19 Task Force boss said that contact tracing of other persons who tested positive is ongoing and advised on the need for people to willingly submit themselves for testing.

“There is need for daily testing of people. The Committee is targeting 100 persons daily and we encourage Imo people to make themselves available for the testing. The virus is real, though sometimes, a carrier may not be sick”, Iwu said.

He also encouraged anyone who tested positive not to see it as a death sentence but isolate himself/herself from others in order not to spread it.

Professor Iwu harped on the need for adherence to the national preventive guidelines of regular hand washing, sanitizing, wearing of face mask and social distancing, which he emphasized, will free the citizenry from contacting the disease.

On how the churches are responding to the preventive guidelines, Professor Iwu said: “The members are observing the preventive measures of hand washing before entering the church, wearing of face mask and maintaining of social distancing in the sitting order. The Task Force will, next Sunday, go round to monitor full compliance with the rules”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

