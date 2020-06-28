I’m happy APC is in crisis, they’ll continue making mistakes – Wike

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, says he is happy the All Progressives Congress, APC, is going through a crisis and prays for it to continue making mistakes as that is one of the ways his party, the PDP can return to power.

Wike said this during a special interview with Arise TV on ‘Politics and Issues in PDP’. Reacting to if he was happy with the circumstances that brought Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki to his party, he said, ” As a party man, first of all I will want to make sure that as a South South person I will want all the South South states to belong to one political group which is what is likely going to be.

“If you ask if I am happy, yes, I am happy APC is in crisis. It’s not my business to help APC to be united. You remember that we also had our crisis under Ali Modu Sheriff and APC was also jubilating over that. So as politicians, it is my prayer that even with this artificial progress they think they have made, unfortunately for them we have taken one more state and because we believe that they are not truly a political party; they are people who just organised themselves to take over power, I believe we will also take another state. So I am happy with the circumstances that brought Obaseki.

“I can’t be praying for APC to be united and not make mistakes. As somebody who wants his party to be in power, it’s for me to every day make sure that they make mistakes and they’ll continue to make mistakes and then my party will continue to grow.”

