IGP orders APC National Secretariat sealed off

By Omeiza Ajayi
By Omeiza Ajayi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, Command of the Nigeria Police Force to seal off the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Vanguard learned that the order was necessitated by the need to ensure public order and safety in and around the secretariat.

At press time, some of the staff told Vanguard that they were preparing to leave the premises.

Details coming.

