Passenger dies aboard evacuation flght from Lagos to Mumbai

By Lawani Mikairu

A 42-year-old passenger on board an Air India evacuation flight from Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos to Mumbai, India Sunday died ” under unusual circumstances”.

According to reports from India Today TV ” the passenger was seen shivering inside the flight. When inquired, the passenger had informed the Air India crew that he had malaria. The crew of the flight had also provided him oxygen as he was finding it difficult to breathe”.

The report further said the ” passenger, who was also bleeding from his mouth, however, collapsed and died on board the Air India flight”.

The flight landed at the Mumbai airport at 3:40 am yesterday. ” Questions are now being raised at the airport checks on how the passenger with fever was allowed to board the flight. Air India has, however, said that the passenger died of “natural causes”, the report said

Denying that the passenger had a fever, Air India said “Our Lagos medical screening team would have detected the same if that was the case”.

In a statement, Air India said, “ A passenger aboard flight AI1906 of 13th June, 2020, from Lagos to Mumbai passed away due to natural causes today.” ( Sunday).

“A doctor on board along with our crew, who are trained to handle such medical emergencies, made a valiant attempt to revive the pax, aged 42, who had suddenly collapsed, through resuscitation etc but all their efforts went in vain. He was declared dead on board by the attending doctor”.

It further added,” The MIAL doctors attended to the pax after the flight landed and after all the procedures were complete, the body was sent to a hospital as per protocol. Relatives of the deceased were informed and aircraft taken for full fumigation as per norms,” the report added.

