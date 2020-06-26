ICYMI: Gov Okowa’s daughter tests positive for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Thursday disclosed that one of his daughters has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Okowa who revealed this via his official Twitter handle stated that he and his wife, Edith Okowa will both be “going into isolation for the next 14-days. We will continue to keep you all updated”.

Okowa’s daughter was among the 106 COVID-19 cases in the State, announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Thursday.

Earlier today, Edith and I received the news that one of our daughters has tested positive for COVID-19. Hence, in-line with the laid out procedures, we are both going into isolation for the next 14-days. We will continue to keep you all updated. pic.twitter.com/bczlRnzPt9 — Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) June 26, 2020

Delta State located in the South-South region of Nigeria has the 8th most infected persons with the coronavirus disease.

According to NCDC, Nigeria as at June 25 (Thursday) have recorded 22,614 confirmed cases of the virus with 7,822 discharged and 549 deaths.

Delta state, however, in total has recorded 715 cases of COVID-19, more than 8,000 lesser than Lagos State.

Nigeria’s mega-city, Lagos State is the epicentre of the coronavirus with 9,482 confirmed cases of the virus as at June 25.

Cross River remains the only state in Nigeria without a case of the virus.

