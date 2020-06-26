Breaking News
Translate

ICYMI: Gov Okowa’s daughter tests positive for COVID-19

On 9:13 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:
Okowa daughter test positive for COVID-19
Ifeanyi Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Thursday disclosed that one of his daughters has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Okowa who revealed this via his official Twitter handle stated that he and his wife, Edith Okowa will both be “going into isolation for the next 14-days. We will continue to keep you all updated”.

Okowa’s daughter was among the 106 COVID-19 cases in the State, announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Thursday.

Delta State located in the South-South region of Nigeria has the 8th most infected persons with the coronavirus disease.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Nigerian students are hungry, stranded in foreign universities – Report

According to NCDC, Nigeria as at June 25 (Thursday) have recorded 22,614 confirmed cases of the virus with 7,822 discharged and 549 deaths.

Delta state, however, in total has recorded 715 cases of COVID-19, more than 8,000 lesser than Lagos State.

Nigeria’s mega-city, Lagos State is the epicentre of the coronavirus with 9,482 confirmed cases of the virus as at June 25.

Cross River remains the only state in Nigeria without a case of the virus.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!