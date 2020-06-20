I will return PDP to winning ways in Edo — Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Friday said he came to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, after much consultation nationwide promising that he would bring the party to winning ways again and that he visited the secretariat to formally register with the party.

He was received by members of the State Executive of the PDP led by the state chairman. Hon Tony Azegbenmi, the Vice-Chairman South-South of the PDP, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi and several other leaders.

Shortly after his departure, his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, also visited the secretariat to perform the same ceremony.

Obaseki said: “I am here this afternoon to inform you that upon my resignation from the All Progressives Congress I have now decided haven consulted very widely within the state and across the country to become a member of the PDP. The PDP in my view has demonstrated and shown that it is a party that is rooted in democratic practices. The party that believes in justice and fairness, a party that respects its people.

“Today is not a day I will make the speech, you will hear from me soon. Today, I am here to go through the formalities of registering as a member of this great party, I know and I understand fully well the implications of these decisions, I know that upon taking up membership of this party I automatically become the leader of the party in the state, that is the constitution, I read it thoroughly last night and I want to assure all of you that I am prepared to provide leadership.

“I am prepared to provide leadership that will lead this party to victory and I am prepared to provide leadership that will not only put PDP in office in Edo state but as the ruling party in Edo state, we will make sure that the level of progress, the level of hope and the level of participation in the political system by our party is unrivalled in this country.

“I am very happy to be here, the reception I have received since I drove in here has been ecstatic, the energy I see in this party is the kind of energy I require to take Edo to the level we should go to next. So, if indeed we have done anything in the last four years, you haven’t seen anything yet because with the quality of people I see here, the energy of the youths I see, by the grace of God victory will be possible.

“ I am committing to you that I will not only lead this party to victory in Edo state, but we will now make sure that this party establishes an example of how states will be run in Africa. So, today, it is with great pleasure that I have come to formally take up my membership of this great party.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

