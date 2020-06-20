I will grant full autonomy to OSOPADEC if elected — Adelami

Kindly Share This Story:

A frontline governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress in the October 10 election in Ondo State, Chief Olayide Adelami, has promised to ensure full autonomy for the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission if elected as governor.

Adelami gave his commitment at a meeting with representatives of leaders in the Southern Senatorial district of the state, held in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area.

The former Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly said it was sad that OSOPADEC had become a cash-cow to siphon government funds under the name of questionable pet projects.

He reiterated that he was aspiring for the highest office in Ondo State under the APC to correct the wrongs of the Akeredolu-led government.

“OSOPADEC will be re-engineered and repositioned to fulfill its mandate of making lives better for the people of riverine areas. It is time to stop the shenanigans in the interventionist agency.”

He promised to make education in the state truly functional and affordable, while the outrageous fees in all the state-owned tertiary Institutions will be drastically reduced.

“I am here to correct all the wrongs of the Akeredolu government, resuscitate, the education sector by employing competent and qualified teachers, as well as reduce the exorbitant tuition fees.”

He promised to create an employment bureau that will provide job opportunities as well as job skills to make graduates in the state employable.

“Youths and women empowerment will be our priority, we will revive our technical schools for technological advancement, embark on incentivised agriculture revolution, and establish an employment bureau,” he added.

Adelami restated his pledge to give full autonomy to the local government and use his plethora of wide contacts to make the deep seaport at Ilaje a reality for economic prosperity.

He assured of his readiness to use just a term in office and handover to a Southerner.

“I have repeatedly said that I will spend just a term in office and handover to a Southerner. I am a techno-politician who will fulfill all my promises in ensuring total transformation in the state.” Adelami assured.

Some of the representatives of the leaders of the Southern Senatorial district attested to the benevolence of Chief Adelami over the years.

According to Engr Bada Samson Oluyemi, he has secured employment opportunities for many youths from the southern senatorial district through Chief Adelami in the past.

Also speaking, General Femi Oko and Barrister Ogunsakin said youths in the southern senatorial district are all ready to support the positive change being advocated by Chief Adelami.

