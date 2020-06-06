I remain a Christian preacher, teacher, says Daddy Freeze

Kindly Share This Story:

… as he denies rejecting ‘Jesus’

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Contrary to the reports that Ifedayo Olarinde a.k.a Daddy Freeze publicly rejects ‘Jesus’ as his ‘personal Lord and Saviour’, claiming that he was created by white men, the popular On Air Personality, has denied ever doing so.

The controversial OAP, who’s always throwing shades at churches and their pastors debunked the news in a statement he issued during the week. He described the report as false, pathetic, and an attempt by mischief makers to use his name and image to make headlines.

According to Freeze, who’s the leader of #FreeTheSheeple movement, he also runs an online church “This is junk journalism. I don’t have a problem with Christianity or ‘Christ’ as I remain a Christian preacher and teacher. I just have a problem with the word ‘Jesus’ that is only about 400 years old and is a whitewashed Europeanized version of the true saviour Ye’shua”

“ My Instagram bio even clearly states Free Nation in Christ, how did you miss out the Christ part?

I preach about the real saviour who is the ‘Christ’ and his Hebrew name is Yahushua/Ye’shua so where did I reject Christianity?”

A report recently surfaced on the internet, claiming that the controversial OAP, has rejected ‘Jesus’ as his personal Lord and saviour.

