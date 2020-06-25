I have heart for child education promotion, says Nollywood star ‘Alobam Diamond’

Kindly Share This Story:

A Nollywood actor, Diamond Okechi popularly known in the industry as Alobam Diamond is one who has a big heart for children. The actor while chatting with vanguard disclosed his interest in doing something to promote child education for the indigents in the society through an initiative he is about to launch.

He believes today’s children, no matter their background are the future of tomorrow, and need education to change their world.

The actor who has earned a reckoning slot in the industry is the second among six siblings of Emmanuel and Vivian Okechi, their parents. Born in Ogbaru LGA in Anambra state, he attended Ajao Grammar Schools in Lagos State, where he had both his primary and secondary education, thereafter proceeded to Federal Polytechnic Nekede, where he obtained his National Diploma.

Diamond made his debut entrant in the movie industry when he featured in “Enemy in The House” in 2007, and he earned his spotlight in the movie industry with his role in the blockbuster movie “Alobam Nwa Aguleri.” After that movie, he has featured in over 100 movies in the industry. He also tried his hand in movie production with his first produced movie “Agaba Idu.” He is an exceptional and gifted actor who started his career from the grass-root and has risen to a height through resilience and commitment in the industry.

“Acting has always been a passion im e from childhood and this is the reflection of the outstanding creativity I exhibit while acting,” says Diamond.

Having being a brilliant and stylish actor, his creative impact has earned him a prestigious award giving to him in Liberia as “Best Creative Actor” by the Liberian government in 2017.

He is a humanitarian who has helped lots of kids through this past years and will keep helping them as he is set to use his Initiative to promote more about child education which he believes is the key to the next generation.

