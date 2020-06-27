Hygeia introduces data usage through technology to improve health

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

In line with the practice of providing managed care to enrollees, Hygeia Health Management organisation, HMO has taken the practice beyond access to premium health services to active surveillance of health trends to ensure that services also offer information to prevent serious illness and not only access to curation.

In a press statement, Hygeia HMO Head, Medical & Technology Division, Omoshola Yusuf said the ability to generate meaningful data and to quickly analyse it for insights was fast becoming the most important competitive edge for businesses.

“A key part of preventive healthcare is the identification of health trends amongst our enrollees.

“To be able to do this, we have built up our own technology stack to digitize the entire process of buying a plan, registering your details and syncing with the providers who give care by telemedicine or in-person at their facilities.

“The data obtained from these interactions with providers and in the course of approving access to health services is anonymized, collated and analysed. The analysis often helps us pick up developments and isolate them to clusters such as companies or communities.

“From this, we can tell if a particular disease is prevalent within a client company’s staff for example and then provide guidance to the management and employees on how to take better care of their health. Our clients love this because it goes a long way to maintaining the quality of life of their team & also ensure productivity does not decline due to poor health.”

Yusuf stressed the importance of data and the growing capacity of the organisation to harness and deploy it for the benefit of their members.

“We do this by implementing well-planned intervention measures recommended by our in-house experts. This process begins with an in-depth evaluation of the problem. Then our team puts together a plan to nip the trend in the bud. We implement this plan through a variety of channels such as targeted emails and newsletters, health talks, training and health checks depending on the context.

Yusuf said the use data realised to offer targeted preventive care interventions to enrolees.

Reacting, the Head of Customer Experience says, Ubong Nkanta said: “Data has become a valuable commodity that all organisations must master. Every interaction our members have creates data, which when properly analyzed can reveal insights that not only improve decision accuracy but also enhance the customer experience.”

“With our members and providers spread across the country, we are in a good position to track health trends all over the country, particularly for non-communicable diseases (NCDs). This data can be useful in formulating health policies locally, and in planning public health measures.

Due to the high prevalence of non-communicable diseases in the formal sector, HMOs have quality data into the trends and management of these conditions. As Nigeria’s leading HMO growing rapidly into the informal and retail sectors, Hygeia HMO is primed to put this data to help clients and members live more life.

Vanguard

