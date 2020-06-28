How I started answering Mr Macaroni – Debo Adebayo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

‘You are doing well’ is one phrase that has become more common than before thanks to social media sensation Debo Adebayo popularly know as Mr Macaroni. The comedian, actor and content creator has been able to carve a niche for himself through combining humour with the everyday experiences of the character he plays.

He recently explained how he got what has now become a household name. “It started as far back as 2012 or 2013”, Adebayo told Channels TV’s Sunrise.

“I was on the set of Face 2 Face playing the role of an extra. At the time, the character I was playing was nameless. You know these characters they name as ‘Boy 1’ and ‘Boy 2’. The director now wanted for the character to have a name, so when I was about going he asked me to give myself a name and from nowhere I just said Mr Macaroni with the mindset that what we were doing was a comic and Mr Macaroni was supposed to be one happy jolly fellow. So I just said Mr Macaroni and the name stuck.”

Adebayo had in other interviews with other news outlets explained how circumstances made him attend a total of four universities before he passed out from the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, scheme in March 2020.

