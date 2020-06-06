How I became a millionaire – Michael Oluchi Mary

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Although an amputee, Michael Oluchi Mary is arguably the reigning Queen of positive vibes in Nigeria. She is a Mass Communication student of Lagos State Polytechnic who is happily married to the love of her life.

On Sunday May 31, her status changed and she automatically became a millionaire, courtesy of Kachi Beauty Products, she excitedly tells how it all happened.

According to the mother of one, ” I am so excited that words can’t even describe. It was as if heaven opened for my case that fateful day. I have been following, the Instagram page of Kachi Beauty Products for a while now. So, I saw the ‘Buy 10 hairs for N75,000’ promo that was going on. I said to myself that I must get the hair. A lot of challenges came during that period that I almost lost the opportunity to get the hair but right now, I am just so glad that I did. I participated in the promo and also won myself a million Naira in the process.

However, I don’t think kachibeautyproducts gave me money because of my physical challenge. I would say she saw my willingness to do something outside the box despite being an amputee, she decided to be my angel,” the Dance Queen said.

Clearing the air on the authenticity of the promo ran by the brand owned by Onyekachi Abimbola Onyeulo, Ireti Doyle’s first daughter, Mary added, “A lot of people do not really believe in such promo on the social media, how can you tell them that this is very real

I know a lot of people don’t believe such things are real on social media. I didn’t even know I was going to win at all. I never saw it coming,

Before I got the money, my plans were to gradually start up a hair business. But as God would have it, this great opportunity came my way, so I will invest into the same business that made me a millionaire.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: