How Germany revolutionised football, and what Nigeria can learn

Kindly Share This Story:

By Temisan Amoye,

Growing up in the ’90s as a young boy, it was almost impossible not to be consumed by the football craze in Nigeria. It always felt like there was a mini-curfew anytime Super Eagles were playing, a goal from our boys and the nation would erupt in unison.

Entertainment on the pitch was rivalled by that off it, the Dr Rafiu Ladipo led-supporter club never disappointed, dishing out tunes that created an incredible atmosphere.

Love for football wasn’t restricted to Super Eagles, whenever top teams played, Nigerians were glued to their TV screens.

One popular term of that era i couldn’t seem to shake and understand was “German machines”. I couldn’t understand Nigerians referring to the German men’s national football team as machines.

I later reckoned it had to do with something about the efficiency and effectiveness of the team, despite not parading a similar number of superstars like their Brazilian, Dutch, Argentine counterparts.

The 8-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia at the Korea/Japan World Cup, furthered my interest in Germany. As my football scope widened, my interest in the German National Team, morphed into German league, The Bundesliga.

There is no dispute that despite being among the “Top 5” European leagues, the Bundesliga lags behind its English and Spanish Counterparts in terms of spending power, superstar attraction and publicity. But for what it lacks in glitz, exorbitant wages, it has in abundance incredible coaching and talent development.

The sustained careers of Phillip Lahm, Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Toni Kroos, David Alaba, Sami Khedira and a host of others at a top-class level, and the rising careers of Jadon Sancho, Timo Werner, Dayot Upamencano, Kai Havertz, Marcus Thuram, Serge Gnabry is a testament to the meticulous effort and hard work invested into developing future stars in Germany.

The case of Bayern’s Thomas Muller is particularly interesting. Despite his lack of flair, dribbling, and imposing presence on the pitch, the world cup golden boot winner has continued to wow spectators and fans since he first came into the limelight.

For all the “lack of skill”, Muller possesses incredible technique and tactical mind, where his movement on and off the ball, ability to interpret spaces has created a goal-scoring and creating menace for opposing teams. A result of talent and detailed management.

To achieve the success it has, the Germans had to experience failure and humiliation on the world stage, which spurred the implementation of reforms, that yielded great results so far.

Back in 1996, German National team coach Berti Vogts ( remember him? ) called on the DFB (German Football Association) to focus on youth development. But those recommendations were going to wait, the Germans had just triumphed on enemy territory, winning Euro 96 on English soil. The Euro success dampened any enthusiasm for radical change, i mean it wasn’t broken, why fix it?

But a shock 3-0 mauling at the hands of a Davor Suker-inspired Croatia at Quarter-Finals of France 98 sent wake up calls, leading to discussions for reforms. Further calamity in Euro 2000 helped hasten the implementation of these reforms.

The results of the reforms were an increased number of coaches to help to enable youngsters to get adequate attention and training through football clinics. A wider scouting network was created, to ensure the most remote areas were covered, leaving nothing to chance, if there was talent, it would be found.

Also, starting from 2002-2003 season, the German Football League comprising the Bundesliga and 1. Bundesliga made it a requirement for all its 36 teams to run academies in order to qualify for an operating licence. The DFB also introduced a special uniformed licence for youth coaches, to ensure an “acceptable” level of competence.

To paint a picture of how the Germans strive for excellence, UEFA sets a minimum 240 hours of study for its UEFA Pro Licence, In England 256 hours of study is required to obtain the same licence, but at the highly selective Hennes Weisweiler Akademie in Germany, 815 hours of study, and a 15-page dissertation detailing your unique footballing philosophy is required to obtain the equivalent of the Pro licence.

Possession isn’t enough, the licence has to be renewed every couple years, through participation in ongoing courses, so as to ensure the holder is up to date.

Bayern great Jupp Huynckes and current coach Hansi Flick, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Germany’s Joachim Low, PSG’s Thomas Tuchel, RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann, and Norwich’s Daniel Farke are all graduates of this prestigious academy.

The buzz around German coaches makes more sense when you realise the efforts invested in moulding the modern-day coach. The benefits of an extra five hundred hours have helped create some of the most tactically astute managers in world football. Nagelsmann’s Leipzig masterclass against Mourinho’s Spurs, in the UEFA Champions League group clash, will go down as one of the highlights of this season’s campaign.

One area that paints a clear picture of how meticulous the Germans are is the coaching licence requirements. To coach in the Bundesliga and its lower divisions, the 1. Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga, a UEFA Pro Licence is required. In comparison, in England, only the Premier League requires a UEFA Pro Licence.

Also, club academies are required to have at least two UEFA Pro Licence holders among its coaching staff, with most academies having more than the minimum required. There is a better chance of being coached by a Pro Licence holder in a German football academy, than in the English Championship (Second Division) where merely commencing studies for a Pro Licence is enough to see you through.

It also helps that these managers have no qualms putting their faith in youth. Tuchel, Nagelsmann, Flick have all coached academy teams, an experience which has made them more open to the idea of fielding youngsters. Thomas Muller under Klinsmann at Bayern, Ousmane Dembele excelled under Tuchel at Dortmund, Alexander-Arnold and Christian Pulisic under Klopp, Alphonso Davies under Flick at Bayern, Sule under Nagelsmann at Hoffenheim are major examples.

Nickas Sule, Max Meyer, Timo Werner, Thomas Muller had all made 100 senior caps while still eligible for the U21 teams. The 2019-2020 season has seen U21 players clock more game time in the Bundesliga than in Spain and England.

A decade ago, it would have been unthinkable for top British talents to dump England and move abroad for development, But the likes of Jadon Sancho, Ademola Lookman, Reece Oxford, Ethan Ampadu and Nat Phillips have all flocked to the “arch-rival” and are beginning to reap the rewards.

The rapid rise of Sancho in just three years helps paint a picture of the possibilities for youngsters coming through the ranks. With latest England rising star, 16-year-old Birmingham midfielder, Jude Bellingham tipped to follow the Sancho route to Dortmund this summer.

Apart from the coaching and scouting methods, the multi-racial society and relatively relaxed immigration laws have contributed to young talents finding a home in Germany. The men’s national teams comprising players of Ghanian, Turkish, Polish, Syrian descent helps paint a clear picture of a relatively tolerant and liberal society.

Over time a growing American presence has shown that the US football system has identified the Bundesliga as the ideal destination for development. Schalke midfielder Weston Mckennie, Bremen’s Josh Sargent, Bayern’s Chris Richards, Leipzig’s Tyler Adams, Dortmund’s Gio Reyna, son of former Man City, USA captain Claudio Reyna have continued the trend of Americans moving to Germany to develop.

ALSO READ: China sentences Australian to death for drug trafficking

It also really helps that no work permit is required to gain a residency permit for athletes in Germany, as long as the individual meets the requirements of being 16 years or older, securing a paid contract with the club, and being recognised by relevant sports body as an athlete. Football Manager players fully understand the frustration of signing some South American wonderkid to your Premier League club, but can’t use him because of failure to secure a work permit. There are no such issues managing a German team.

Combine the aforementioned with the fact that the press in Germany plays a more helpful role by being more responsible and professional in its dealings, in comparison with some of its colleagues from elsewhere, you have a near-perfect environment with less pressure for any player to develop into what his potential holds.

Over the coming years, it should be no surprise when the likes of Bayern’s Joshua Zirkzee, Bayer’s Moussa Diaby and Kai Harvetz, Leipzig’s Dayot Upamencano, Hertha’s Arne Maier become household names.

For lasting success to be attained, talent isn’t enough, a solid foundation to build upon is needed, and that is what Germany offers to young, talented footballers.

There’s a couple of things Nigeria can pick from the German model. Recently there have been calls for Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr, to patronise the local Nigerian Professional Football League for players, which i think is the wrong discussion to be having, we should be discussing on real efforts and reforms we can embark on to develop our local football.

The South Africans and our North African counterparts don’t have the selection issue discussion because they have a more developed football system than ours. It is easy to select home-grown players when you have a well-developed football league system.

There are no doubt incredibly talented players and tactically sound coaches in the NPFL but the lack of proper facilities, administration, coaching methods and training facilities will always work against them realizing their full potential.

The national team is coming up against, at least equally talented players, who have been exposed to advanced coaching and training methods, better training facilities, better welfare. I think it makes sense to select players who have also been exposed to such conditions to help the team in the interim.

Just like Man City did in the Shinawatra and early Mansour era, where the club went about splashing the cash on any player who could help improve their standing until a proper and progressive recruitment strategy was put in place.

We don’t need to invent some magic winning formula, The Germans have shown the way, fortunately, there is no penalty for copying.

To develop and maintain a proper football system in Nigeria, the revamping of the National Institute of Sports would go a long way. Chief Segun Odegbami wrote a sorry piece on the decline of the sports institute.

We can replicate the success of the Hennes Weisweiler Akademie through the NIS. There are lots of budding young Nigerians with deep tactical mind and interest, that would benefit massively from such an institution.

The ripple effect will be local clubs being managed by new-generation coaches and administrators, equipped with the latest skill to leave their distinct mark in football.

I like to think Nigerians would prefer, and benefit in the long term, should the N27bn earmarked for NASS renovation, be used to revive and upgrade the NIS into a modern sporting institute amongst other pressing development projects. At least, sports brings joy to Nigerians and improves the image of the nation globally.

Creation of a comprehensive scouting plan and coaching clinic will help discover and nurture young talents scattered across the country. There are tons of incredibly talented Nigerians displaying their talents from estate pitches to under bridges, but unfortunately, there’s no one to see them. What chance does a boy in Ilella, Sokoto or girl in Bomadi, Delta have of being discovered?

After discovery, coaching clinics will help train the potential youngsters and give them an introduction to “structured football”. A massive boost for those unattached to clubs. I imagine the coaches in training (NIS) could be of immense benefit in such clinics.

As always, there is the issue of corruption which will always be a hindrance to achieving wholesale progress. Recently we were re-inundated with tales of Pay-to-play schemes in the national team, combine that with the number of Nigerian sports officials involved in corrupt schemes, it paints a picture of how deep corruption runs in the system.

In a system where money, personal interest instead of skill could be a deciding factor for selection, you can only wonder the incredible talents who have been passed over, and the possible ripple effects.

Germany has massively reaped the benefit of its reforms, the 2014 World Cup victory, the general performance of the team in tournaments, and the steady development of talent is an indicator of a functioning system. In any football tournament, across all age grades and sexes, the German national team, always emerge as strong favourites.

For a football crazy, youth dominated country, it is time to move past round of 16 qualifications as an achievement. To have any hope of achieving that, deliberate steps need to be taken, and fortunately, our German egbons have created a successful blueprint that can help guide Nigeria towards developing and maintaining a functioning football system.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: