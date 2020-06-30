Breaking News
Translate

High profile Nigerians fly contaminated plane, risk COVID-19 infection

On 8:14 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

High profile Nigerians fly contaminated plane, risk COVID-19 infection

Indications have emerged that some high profile Nigerians may have been exposed to the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic after using a chartered flight suspected to have been used to ferry some COVID-19 patients from Abuja to Lagos.

It was gathered that the chartered plane was not properly fumigated before it was used to airlift the high profile Nigerians, who were alleged to have been crammed in the flight.

According to a dependable source, few of those high profile passengers have already tested positive to COVID-19.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Akeredolu tests positive for COVID-19

The source said: “Some high profile Nigerians have recently been exposed to the contaminated chartered flight that was used to airlift some COVID-19 patients from Abuja to Lagos.

“We believe that the chartered plane was not properly fumigated before it was used to airlift some high profile Nigeria from Lagos to Abuja, and back to Lagos.

“The plane is a small one and because of that the passengers crammed themselves inside in the plane. Already few of the passengers have tested positive to COVID-19.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!