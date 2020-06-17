Gtext Homes empowers young start-up entrepreneurs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Leading real estate solutions provider, Gtext Homes, has empowered outstanding young entrepreneurs with start-up grant to enable them develop their passion and contribute to the development of Nigeria.

Speaking during the cash presentation to the top three winners of Global Property Brokers Conference, Gtext Homes Manager, Mr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu, said that as a company they are of the opinion that the only way to address the issue of unemployment in the country is to raise a lot of entrepreneurs.

“This cash presentation is one of the numerous presentations we make since inception of Gtext Homes. For this particular competition, participants were selected from our two twitter handles where we encourage our young followers who are passionate about what they intent to do to pitch their idea in a one-minute video.

“At the end of the online competition that had approximately one million participants, the top three were selected and the winner Miss Maureen Ibeh got N500,000 while the second position Mr. Leonard Matthew got N300,000 and the third position, Mr. Adeyemo Samuel got N200,000.

“As a company, we believe in our society, our Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Stephen Akintayo has faith in Nigeria. He doesn’t look down on the country, he is the type that likes real estate and likes young people that are very intelligent”.

Corroborating his views, Gtext Homes Admin Manager, Amaechi Vivian, said that the company also organised training for the winners to build their capacity in area of product knowledge and in future if they are lacking any knowledge be it in real estate or other areas, the company is available to support them.

“We have been giving out bursary to students for a long time, and to orphanages among others. This time around, we decided to give entrepreneurs. In the next few weeks we are going to be having Agric conference where we will be giving out bursary to passionate young farmers so that they can boost their business knowledge”, Vivian said.

Appreciating the company’s gesture, Maureen Ibeh said that the grant will be invested in content creation and advertising, “I have passion for real estate so much, am going to invest this money in doing proper advert. I will embark on four months’ non-stop advert on social media. I will also invest in creating content. I believe with that I am going to turn this N500,000 to 50 million”, Maureen stated.

