By Dayo Johnson ― Akure

AHEAD of the July 20, governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, a socio-political group, the Unity Mandate Agenda has raised the alarm over “illegal” membership registration being carried out by some politicians across the 203 wards in the State.

National Coordinator, of the group Comrade Babatope Abisola raised the alarm in a statement issued in Akure.

Abisola alleged that “the fake membership cards were part of a broader plan by some unscrupulous politicians in APC to rig the poll in case the party adopts the direct mode of primary for the State.

The coordinator accused a chieftain of the party Senator Ajayi Boroffice as the brain behind the fake membership cards production.

According to Abisola, Senator Boroffice is hellbent in installing his puppet, Dapo Adelegan, as the next governor of the state mainly because of his 2023 Vice Presidential ambition.

The Statement said “It is necessary we call the attention of all our national leaders in APC including President Muhammadu Buhari about the ongoing fake membership registration exercise in Ondo State.

“Anyone planning to perform illegality will be resisted; nobody can intimidate us and those having such plan will rig themselves into the water.

“We must tell them that fake membership cards won’t stop the Unity Forum’s consensus candidate, Chief Olusola Oke, SAN from emerging as the governorship candidate of the party on July 20.

“We know those who are behind this criminal act because of their 2023 ambition to be running mate to another candidate of northern extraction. That won’t happen.

“We hereby call on the APC national secretariat and the Inspector General of Police to investigate this allegation and bring the culprits to justice”

Vanguard News Nigeria

