By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has commended the Akwa Ibom State contingent to the 9th National Assembly for the cooperation they have accorded his government and particularly for advancing the interest of the people at the national level.

Emmanuel in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ekerete Udoh made available to newsmen in Uyo, congratulated the legislators on their first-year inauguration, and solicited for their continued cooperation in the second legislative session.

His words, “I wish to salute and congratulate you for being fantastic legislative ambassadors of our people at the National Assembly and for working to advance the interest of our people.

” I have enjoyed a robust working and deep personal relationships with you all, and I know I can count on your continuous cooperation and spirit of oneness as we work to improve the living standards of our people and prove to everyone that government, can, indeed be a force for good.”

Governor Emmanuel described the working relationship and cooperation that has existed between the state executive and legislative arms of government in the past one year as exceptional and harmonious.

“In the past one year, as was in our first term, you have been keen partners in the execution of the mandate bestowed on us by our people to work for their collective interest and general wellbeing.

“This has resulted in the harmonious working relationship we have enjoyed in the last year. We have achieved this while respecting the principles enshrined in the concept of the Separation of Power.

“As you get set to continue your service to our people in your second year, I urge you to remain committed to the ideals for which our people overwhelmingly elected us to serve them.

“I look forward to deepening our cooperation in the coming years as we work to leave legacies that would stand the test of time. Congratulations to you all”

Vanguard

