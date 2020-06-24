Kindly Share This Story:

By Rosemary Onuoha

Great Nigeria Insurance, GNI, Plc, one of the foremost underwriting firms in the country, has partnered with Ogun State Security Trust Fund, OSTF, as part of its strategic corporate social responsibility, CSR, initiatives.

The company supported OSTF through donations to aid in discharging its duty of securing the lives and properties of indigenes and residents of the state.

Managing Director/CEO of the company, Mrs. Cecilia Osipitan, while commenting on the donation, said that as a socially-responsible corporate entity, the company’s donation was the fulfillment of the organisation’s resolve to support causes that will help create a safer and better society.

She stated that the partnership with the government is focused on ensuring that the desired security stance is maintained within the state and its environs.

She also said that the donation was informed by the need to boost the security fund’s operation, as security is very essential to economic development, considering the fact that no investor will commit funds into an unstable economy characterised by lawlessness, disorderliness and chaos.

She re-affirmed continuous support to OSTF in actualising its main objective, which is to maintain the security and welfare of citizens in building a safe community.

Osipitan commended the government of Ogun State under Governor Dapo Abiodun for encouraging an enabling environment for businesses in the state, particularly pointing out the remarkable improvement in security across the state.

Osipitan said: “Ogun State Security Trust Fund has witnessed great re-engineering by Governor Abiodun, which will greatly impact the operations of the security initiative.

“I encourage other private sector stakeholders to increase their contribution in funding the state’s security initiative.”

