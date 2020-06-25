FRSC to partner Army, religious bodies in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Rivers Command, on Wednesday pledged to partner with the Nigerian Army and religious bodies in the discharge of its duties.

The new Sector Commander in the state, Corps Commander Salisu Galadunci disclosed this during a visit to the 6 Division Nigerian Army Headquarters and the Christ Embassy Church in Port Harcourt.

Galadunci said that inter-agency collaboration would ensure the appropriate enforcement of safety rules for the residents of the state.

He added that religious bodies would also generously contribute in the campaigns and enlightenment of residents on proper awareness on safety rules and regulations.

READ ALSO: Tragedy as lightning strike kills three FRSC officials in Ogun

Responding, Maj.-Gen. Felix Agugo, General Officer Commanding the division, pledged to collaboration with the FRSC as a stakeholder in the state.

Represented by Chief of Staff of the division, Brig.-Gen. Paul Bempa, Agugo promised to further strengthen existing relationship with the Corps.

He promised to ensure that the division keyed into the various training opportunities, lectures, legitimate license issuance and other services of the FRSC to assist officers from falling victim to licence racketeers.

Similarly, Pastor Amaechi Udeaku, Zonal Director, Christ Embassy, Zone 1, assured the new sector commander of the support of the church in all its activities.

The cleric said that the church’s contributions to the corps would form part of its service to the society.

NAN

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: