Four men allegedly rape 13 year-old girl in Kaduna

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, in Kaduna, has commenced investigation into a rape allegation against four men.

It was alleged that the four Kaduna men, drugged and took turns in raping a 13-year-old girl.

The girl, who was found in a parked vehicle, is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

It was learned that the four men drugged the girl and after using her, dumped her in a parked car outside their home.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Development via its verified twitter handle, vowed to investigate the matter.

“The four rapists and one collaborator have since been apprehended and the case has moved to the State Criminal Investigative Department of the Police for further investigation,” they said.

“After investigation, the suspects will be charged to court of competent jurisdiction,” they said.

“While the ongoing conversation on #SayNoToRapists continues, in the state, the monstrous practitioners have not shown signs of slowing down,” they said.

Vanguard

