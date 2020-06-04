Former Ondo State Gov Bamidele Olomilua, 80, passes on

Kindly Share This Story:

Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

Former Governor of the Old Ondo State and an elderstateman, Bamidele Olomilua is dead. He was 80 years old.

According to a source, Olumilua died at his country home, Ikere Ekiti. His remains have been transported to the morgue at Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti.

His son and Commissioner for Information and Values in Ekiti state, Olumuyiwa had tweeted:

“Happy 80th birthday to our father, our leader, and one of icons of our time, my dad, His Excellency Evangelist Bamidele Isola Olumilua. Wishing him more years in good health.”

He was a governor in Ondo State in the botched third republic before the creation of Ekiti state in 1996.

Details later…

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: