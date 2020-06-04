Former Ondo State Gov Bamidele Olomilua, 80, passes on

On 8:46 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Former Ondo State Gov Bamidele Olomilua, 80, passes on
Bamidele Olomilua

Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

Former Governor of the Old Ondo State and an elderstateman, Bamidele Olomilua is dead. He was 80 years old.

According to a source, Olumilua died at his country home, Ikere Ekiti. His remains have been transported to the morgue at Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti.

His son and Commissioner for Information and Values in Ekiti state, Olumuyiwa had tweeted:

“Happy 80th birthday to our father, our leader, and one of icons of our time, my dad, His Excellency Evangelist Bamidele Isola Olumilua. Wishing him more years in good health.”

He was a governor in Ondo State in the botched third republic before the creation of Ekiti state in 1996.

Details later…

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!