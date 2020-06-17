Flight resumption: Six airlines ready to restart operation — NCAA

Kindly Share This Story:

… Palliative is being considered for the whole industry

By LawaniMikairu

Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, yesterday said Six of the domestic airlines have met the requirement to restart flight operation when the airports reopen on the 21st of June. The Six airlines have had their planes certified and declared airworthy. This is just as the Aviation Minister, Senator Hadi Sirika said palliative will be provided for the whole aviation sector.

Making the disclosure yesterday during a webnair organized by the Aviation Ministry , Engr. Ita Awak, Director, Airworthiness Standards, NCAA said the regulatory agency has also instructed the airlines to use only approved reagents to disinfect their aircraft.

Awak said : “six of the airlines have crossed the mark from the point of view of airworthiness. We have asked all the airlines that they should use only reagents that are approved by the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) of their different aircraft types, to disinfect their machines.”

Senator Hadi Sirika in his remark while addressing the over 300 players, ranging from airlines, ground handlers, airport operators and others, that participated in the conference, said: “The whole purpose of this exercise is to get it right. It is our own style to come to you and marry your ideas and suggestions with ours for the betterment of our industry.”

On the much discussed palliative for the industry, Sirika said the federal government is considering palliative for aviation sector in the country. His words: “Palliative is being considered and it is for the whole industry. There will be a template and it would be fair to everyone in the industry.”

He further assured stakeholders that their input will be implemented by the government. He said: “Nothing will go to the government unless it is something that is collectively agreed upon.”

Also speaking at the event , Captain Musa Nuhu, the Director General, NCAA, said the agency is working with the airline operators to achieve passengers safety and security. He said : “We need to work together to achieve common goal of focusing on aviation security. We have 11 recommendations and we have reviewed the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)’s recommendations. The guideline is going to reflect our last meeting with airlines.”

In his contribution, Engr. Godwin Balang, the General Manager in charge of Airline Operators’ Certificate and Surveillance, NCAA, said 20 stakeholders have submitted their restart plans. He said : “On recovery plan, 20 aviation stakeholders have submitted their restart plan so far. We have received from FAAN, plan on Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Port Harcourt International Airport, Port Harcourt; Sam Mbakwe Airport while that of Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja came later.”

Vanguard

