FLASHBACK: Majek Fashek’s ‘send down the rain’

Kindly Share This Story:

The performer, popular for hits such as Send Down the Rain and So Long for Too Long, died in his sleep in New York, his manager Omenka Uzoma confirmed.

Writing on Instagram, Mr Uzoma said it was “a time for us all to celebrate his achievements, and not mourn”.

The musician, whose real name was Majekodunmi Fasheke, also worked with stars like Jimmy Cliff, Tracy Chapman and Snoop Dogg.

READ ALSO: Why Majek Fashek died in New York

“He’s done a lot for Nigeria and Africa,” his manager said.

Majek Fashek had been ill for some time.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: