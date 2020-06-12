Firstbank, partners Lagos State to boost e-learning

Kindly Share This Story:

By Babajide Komolafe

First Bank Nigeria Limited has partnered with Lagos State Government to boost electronic learning (e-learning) in the state.

This follows the presentation of 20, 000 e-learning devices by First Bank to the Lagos State Government for distribution to students in the state.

The presentation of the devices which is also in partnership with Robert & John (an edu-tech company who owns Roducate) was aimed at closing the gap caused by the disruption in children education’s due to schools’ closure, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the rationale for the gesture, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited said “the e-learning initiative aligns with our Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability initiatives and falls under one of our key strategic pillars, thus Education through Support to our Communities.”

“We are excited to promote education and have consistently demonstrated this in our support of 10 universities and three secondary schools on infrastructure projects; our support of 10 universities with professorial chairs and provision of financial literacy, entrepreneurial and career counselling to over 80,000 students in over 80 secondary schools in the country”, he added.

The bank has also collaborated with IBM and Curious Learning to ensure the e-learning initiative moves across the country swiftly to ensure school children and individuals with the pursuit of knowledge, irrespective of age are productively covered.

Commending Firstbank as a real development partner with Lagos State, Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwolu noted that the intervention came at a time the government was massively deploying technology to transform the conventional mode of teaching and learning.

Sanwo-Olu said: “When we were developing our vision to change the face of education in Lagos, we knew from the outset that we could not achieve much progress in improving the quality of learning without using technology as a strong enabler. So, it is not out of place that we are witnessing more infusion of technology in learning and this intervention by FirstBank could not have come at a better time.”

“It feels great when you have people and organisations share in your vision and working with you to realise it. I’m glad to say that we have found a real development partner in FirstBank, which has supported us to actualise the vision we have signed to achieve. Many years back, nobody foresaw Coronavirus (COVID-19) would come and disrupt our ways of life. These devices will be useful to our pupils in the current circumstances we have found ourselves.”

“FirstBank and all technical partners that worked on this project have written their names in the heart of students that will be using the device to learn. They will be forever grateful for passing the future to them.”

The e-learning device is configured in line with the government’s accredited curriculum for primary, secondary and tertiary schools across various fields of academic endeavours, such as science, commercial and arts is built to promote cost-effective learning as there is minimal need for internet connectivity, whilst learning on the device is on-going.

Vanguard

