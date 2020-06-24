Firm targets insurance, pension penetration with USSD code

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Insurance and asset management firm, AXA Mansard, has advanced its digital awareness, leveraging technology to give insurance a face lift.

The company says it has found a way to deepen insurance and pension penetration in Nigeria by driving Unstructured Supplementary Service Data, USSD code usage, as an alternative channel for service consumption.

The company developed a USSD code, *987# which it tagged the ‘one code for life’s big issues’.

It was specifically designed to give users a more convenient way to purchase and manage their AXA Mansard product plans.

Chief Digital Officer at AXA Mansard, Mr. Bayo Adesanya, said users will have an easy, quick and convenient channel to buy new products and policies, renew existing policies and make payments for Value Added Services.

He added that the general idea was for the USSD code to improve customer experience and reduce turnaround time for all transactions.

According to him: “The digital world is advancing at a very fast pace. Organizations thus need to match the pace of this dynamic world by designing initiatives and creating platforms that allow their consumers to remain at the cutting edge of global digital transformation.

