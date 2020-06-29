Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

A firm, Dutum Group of Companies, on Monday, refuted claims of involvement in illegitimate business transactions with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

In a statement entitled “Our business with Ondo State Legitimate by its Managing Director, Temitope Runsewe, Dutum Group of said it has been executing contracts for Ondo State government long before Akeredolu became governor in February 2017.

The statement read: “A lie repeatedly told may be considered truth, if not conscientiously and thoroughly thrashed.

“Therefore, for the sake of the unsuspecting members of the public who may have been hoodwinked by the recent falsehood against our revered family, we consider it sacrosanct and imperative to release this rebuttal to set the record straight.

“The Dutum Group of Companies was established in 1989 by our patriarch, Engr. Olatunde Runsewe, with a vision to be one of the best five indigenous construction companies in Nigeria.

“As a family that values good name above gold and riches, we confirm that our corporate brand, the Dutum Company Limited, has executed, and still executing some contracts for the government of Ondo State.

“We state clearly, too, without going into details, that Dutum Croup of Companies had been executing contracts for Ondo State Government long before Akeredolu became governor in February 2017.

“As a family with impeccable integrity, we do not compromise quality in all our dealings. Our corporate brand, Dutum Croup of Companies, is known for quality and excellent service delivery which has made us to be trailblasing for more than three decades in the construction industry.

“We have executed jobs for the federal and many state governments and too numerous to mention private organisations in Nigeria.

“We, however, urge the public to ignore all the lies being peddled by political urchins and meddlesome interlopers paid to destroy our heard-earned integrity for pecuniary gains.”

