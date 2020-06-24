FG unveils strategic roadmap for NCC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

In line with the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure all parastatals and agencies of government are efficient and effective in service delivery to Nigerians, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has launched and unveiled the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Strategic Management Plan 2020 – 2024.

The Strategic Management Plan (SMP) is aimed at creating a seamless strategy to actualise Digital Economy in the country and also leverage on the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy as well as the National Broadband Plan 2020 – 2025.

In his remarks, the Minister, Dr Pantami underscored the importance of the commission to be focused on the implementation of the strategy.

READ ALSO:

Dr Pantami stated that President Buhari graciously approved the Ministry’s request to focus more on the promotion of a Digital Economy in an attempt to diversify Nigeria’s economy, while maintaining that NCC as the regulatory body needs to drives developmental regulation in Nigeria.

The Minister identified the five (5) components needed in the implementation of a strategy as People; Resources; Structure; System and Orientation” and called on the commission to provide his office with a monthly report on progress made.

In his address, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta explained that the roadmap was in line with the objective of creating a seamless strategy to augment the Commission’s effective management and regulation of the telecommunications sector.

The SMP, he said will leverage on the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) as well as the new National Broadband Plan (NBP) 2020 – 2024 and will cover the guiding principles and act as the operations manual for the Commission towards actualising the digital economic agenda of the Federal Government in the next five years.

“Essentially, the SMP which was developed in-house with the authority of the Management and Board is a visioning document of the Commission for planning, monitoring, analyzing and assessment of the Commissions goals and objectives in the next five (5) years.

“It will be resident in the Corporate Planning ,Strategy And Risk Management Department which will ensure that the contents of the document become the guiding principles for the Commission in the next five years”, he added.

The event which held in the Boardroom of the Commission had highlights including: Unveiling the SMP, Upload of the SMP on the NCC Website and; unveiling the “Face” of the NCC Strategy amongst others.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: