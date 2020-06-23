Kindly Share This Story:

ABUJA- Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, HOSF, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has pledged the federal government’s commitment to making service delivery more efficient through reliance on digitisation and automation for transparency and accountability.

Dr. Yemi-Esan stated this in her remarks on the occasion of the Year 2020 Africa Public Service day celebration held on Tuesday under a virtual environment in Abuja.

According to her, the level of public enlightenment and interest in government processes and activities underscore the need for public servants as service providers to be accountable and transparent, which digitisation can help with.

This, she said was necessary to maintain public confidence and trust in the system.

The HOSF noted that key reforms currently being driven by the federal government include plans to digitalize establishment, recruitment, learning and development processes, adding that Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, MDAs, have been directed to digitize files and other records.

She also spoke on other milestone reform initiatives championed by her office to transform the public service for improved quality service delivery, particularly “the continued effort at bringing every public servant nationwide on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS, platform.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night by Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director of Press, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Yemi-Esan maintained that “the IPPIS initiative has been able to determine the actual number of serving public servants in Nigeria. It has helped in the attainment of projected savings to the tune of 60 to 120 billion naira from cleaning Human Resource (HR) data on IPPIS. It has also improved productivity and governance for HR administration across all HR processes such as payroll transfers, promotions, recruitment and training.”

On the advantage of digitisation, the statement also added that “quality and speed of service delivery has also been enhanced by reducing administrative cost, increasing transparency, making services more accessible and increasing the ability to make data-driven decisions. Above all economic growth has been enhanced through the channeling of the saved funds to other aspects of service delivery by the government.”

She revealed that six MDAs are already live on the IPPIS platform, stressing that a further ten would be live by June 2020 while the final nineteen are expected to go live by August 2020.

In the area of capacity building, Dr. Yemi-Esan noted that the reviewed modules on induction,

Structured Mandatory Assessment Training Program, SMAT-P as well as the Leadership Enhancement and Development Programme, LEAD-P have been launched.

The national theme for this year’s celebration is “Entrenching Good Governance: Developing Transparent and Accountable Public Institutions”

