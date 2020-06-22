FG boosts farmers planting in Kwara with inputs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

In order to ensure mass food productions, the Federal Government has commenced funding of the agricultural sector, as 114 Maize growers in Kwara State were given farming inputs by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on loan to increase their harvests.

The distribution of the items which included one bag processed maize and other chemicals items were given to each of the 114 farmers in Ilorin on Wednesday at the Flag off ceremony of Maize Anchor Borrower’s program.

Ecobank is the intermediary bank through which the funding was released by the CBN and also programmed how the loans would be retrieved.

State Chairman of Maize Borrowers Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (MAGPAMAN) Mr Ayoola Obisesan told the beneficiaries that the gesture was to ensure mass harvest and standby buyers of the product at a good price.

Ayoola added that the financial support of the farm inputs from the apex bank is not free, as they must be returned so that others too can benefit.

He urged them to utilize the items judiciously as they are meant to ensure good seedlings, and no to be sold.

He said: “The package is such that there is a standby buyer for our product after harvest, so, it is a complete success package. There is no problem of where to sell and all that. The off-takers are already on standby. These items are, therefore, strictly for farmers and not to be sold.

“But this financial support is not free, it is not a free gift. There is no free gift even in Freetown. We are expected to return the loan after harvest.”

One of the stakeholders also present, Managing Director of Kwara State Agricultural Development Project (KWADP) which will supervise the project also urged organisers of the programme to encourage the beneficiaries to key into the available seminar program of ADP, saying that training is indispensable for the success of the program at all stages.

He also said that KWADP “Is saddled with the responsibility of training and transferring of improving technologies to over 376,000 rural farms families in all crops in the state.

“Our rural farmers depend more on this technology transfer for their improved and increased agricultural production since the farmers are not buoyant to buy technology on their own.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: