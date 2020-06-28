FCT Police arrest 10 suspected cultists at Nyanya

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Police in the Federal Capital territory disclosed on Sunday night that its operatives arrested ten cultists when they stormed the cultist’s den at Nyanya, following a surveillance operation.

FCT Police Spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah in a statement said, “In furtherance with the Command’s fight against cultism and other illicit acts, the FCT Police Command acting on intelligence has arrested ten suspected cultists at Angwan Dadi, Nyanya.

“The suspects, who belong to the Supreme Vikings Confraternity aka Aro Bager, were arrested by Police operatives from Nyanya Division on 26th June, 2020 at about 11.30pm during the group’s meeting.

READ ALSO: Akwa Ibom community deserted as cultists kill two

“The suspects arrested are Godwin Samson 21 years, Chisom Anakom ‘25’ years, Jonathan Ibinabo ’21’ years, Oneh Chibueze ‘25’ years, Anyan Christian ‘23’ years, Moses Ogun ‘23’ years, Emmanuel Ugwu ‘18’ years, Monday Bitrus ‘19’ years, Yerima Michael 26 years and Uwana Edet Okpo ’19’ years all male.

“Two cutlasses, one long hammer, one pinches, and one iron bar were recovered from the suspects as exhibits.

“They will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

Kindly Share This Story: