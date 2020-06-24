Father of five rescued from committing suicide in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

A 36-year-old man, Fatai Oyedele, on Tuesday, attempted suicide by jumping into Ogun river in Abeokuta, the Ogun State.

Oyedele, a father of five, was rescued by officials of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE).

The Public Relations Officer of TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed this in a statement he made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi explained that Oyedele, who resides around Tourist Estate, Obere Atan-Ota area of the State was equally armed with deadly substance, suspected to be Sniper.

He added that after he was rescued from the river shores, he was taken to Adigbe police station in Abeokuta for further investigation.

Akinbiyi said, “Oyedele, a 36-year-old cloth seller with five children, attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Ogun river around 1:15 am at Akin Olugbade area of Abeokuta, in Abeokuta North local government area of the state.

”It was discovered that the victim was also holding a sniper in his hand.

“Our prompt intervention at the scene with the help of some civilians evaded what would have been an eventual suicide,” he said.

“He was pulled out of the river and was later taken to the Adigbe Police Station for further investigation.”

Kindly Share This Story: