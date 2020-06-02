False Assassination Charge: Court acquits Dino Melaye

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Maitama, on Tuesday, discharged and acquitted Senator Dino Melaye of the allegation that he made false assassination claim in 2017.

The court, in a ruling by trial Justice Olasumbo Goodluck, held that the Federal Government failed to establish a prima-facie criminal case against the former federal lawmaker for Kogi West Senatorial District.

FG had in the charge marked CR/106/18, alleged that Senator Melaye gave false information to the Nigerian Police Force regarding an assassination attempt he said was made on his life on 15 April 2017.

The prosecution told the court that he falsely incriminated the Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Mr. Edward Onoja David, in the said assassination attempt.

According to the charge dated January 31, 2018, it was in the course of the investigation that police discovered that Melaye was attempting to frame-up some persons with his claim.

Melaye was said to have told Abubakar, a son of a former governor of Kogi State in a telephone conversation how he framed Edward Onoja David in the assassination attempt.

He was docked before the court on March 1, 2018, and granted bail to the tune of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Meanwhile, the defendant who pleaded not guilty to the alleged offense punishable under sections 140 and 393 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963, subsequently filed a no-case-submission to challenge his continued trial.

He contended that FG failed to adduce any credible evidence to warrant the court to compel him to enter his defense to the charge.

Ruling on the matter on Tuesday, Justice Goodluck upheld Melaye’s no-case-submission and dismissed the charge for want of evidence.

vanguard

