Ex- PSG defender, Meunier signs for Borussia Dortmund

Belgium international Thomas Meunier has signed a four-year deal with Borussia Dortmund, having been available on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.
The 28-year-old right-back spent four seasons in the French capital, winning three Ligue 1 titles as well as a pair of Coupe de la Ligue and Coupe de France trophies.
However, he is one of those departing PSG when his contract expires at the end of this month – along with Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva – and he has quickly found a new home with Bundesliga side Dortmund, who he will join for next season.
“Borussia Dortmund play exactly the football that I want to play: exciting, authentic and natural,” former Club Brugge defender Meunier said in quotes published on the club’s website.
“BVB is known for its enthusiastic fans and the atmosphere during the [Champions League] game with Paris at Signal Iduna Park really influenced my decision.
“I am ambitious and, like with Bruges and Paris, I would like to win titles with Dortmund.”
Meunier, who has been capped 40 times by Belgium, could fill the void left by Real Madrid loanee Achraf Hakimi as his two-season loan spell is due to end when the Bundesliga finishes this weekend.
Dortmund wants to keep Hakimi for a third successive campaign but other clubs are thought to be interested in the 21-year-old, even if he does not remain with his parent club.
On Meunier, BVB’s sporting director Michael Zorc added: “Thomas Meunier is a player who has demonstrated his quality at the highest level in the Champions League and in the national team over a long period of time and will really benefit us with his experience.”
Fotmob