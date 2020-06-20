Ex-Commissioner, Uduaghan, felicitates with Ereyitomi

Kindly Share This Story:

The former Commissioner for Transport in Delta State and a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Vincent Amejuma Uduaghan has felicitated with the Member representing Warri Federal Constituency at Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi JP on the occasion of his birthday.

Uduaghan expressed Joy, noting that Hon. Ereyitomi has repositioned Warri federal constituency through developmental strive.

“Hon. Ereyitomi is making Warri proud at the Green Chamber by promoting the interest of Warri federal constituency at all levels”.

The former Commissioner said, Hon. Ereyitomi is an icon of good governance, dogged, and has shown that in his political journey so far.

He also wished the lawmaker good health, long life, and happiness thanking God for his protection.

