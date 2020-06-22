Evablazin releases debut single titled ‘Long Time’

Kindly Share This Story:

King Bizzle Inc CEO, Adebola, popularly known as Evablazin has released his debut single titled “Long Time”

Evablazin with an amazing voice dishing out an outstanding verse as well as a catchy chorus which talks about giving out unconditional love to his chosen partner.

This magic piece was produced by Da voice.

Adebola Evablazin is a prolific rapper from the streets of Mainland in Lagos Nigeria. He’s been in the game on an underground basis for a long time winning freestyle battles and street competitions.

He is the last child of a family of 6 kids and he attended his primary education on the mainland and then is secondary education in the far north in Bauchi state. His northern influence made him fall in love with hip hop such that when he was just 14 he mimed songs from the famous 213 crew consisting of Dr. Dre, Snoop, Warren g, Xzibit, Eminem, Nate dog…e.t.c

With his rapport with fellow top artiste and established connections in the music industry, the sky is the starting point for this young, hardworking entrepreneur.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: