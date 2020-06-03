Establish MAUSTECH in Ogun West, Lawmaker appeals to Gov Abiodun 

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

A member of Ogun State House of Assembly, Wahab Haruna , has requested for the establishment of Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH) in Ogun West Senatorial District.

Wahab, who is also Chairman, Committee on Environment, made the appeal while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital, arguing that having a university located in Ogun West is highly commendable, but needed to be reviewed for proper approval.

It would be recalled that the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Ibikunke Amosun, had announced his intention to convert Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) in Abeokuta into a degree-awarding institution, thereby relocating the polytechnic to Ipokia in Ogun West.

However, Governor Abiodun, after his inauguration, reversed Amosun’s policy by restoring MAPOLY and constituting a committee to review the new university and Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia.

Wahab noted that Ogun West already has facilities in place at Ipokia, assuring that the state government would not have problems establishing the polytechnic in the district.

The lawmaker appealed to Governor Abiodun to reconsider the establishment of MAUSTECH in Ogun West as that is the only hope of having a full-fledged university in Yewa domains.

He hinted that since MAPOLY had been returned to Abeokuta, the state government should bring the establishment of MAUSTECH in Ipokia to life.

Wahab recalled that Governor Abiodun promised to establish a university in Ogun West during his campaign, and called on him to fulfill that promise.

The lawmaker lamented that only Ogun West had no university in the state, while the remaining two districts have universities in their areas.

He said the university, when fully operational, will be pride of the Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Oyedele-Salako, who is also from Ogun West.

He maintained that “the establishment of MAUSTECH will beam a strong message of hope for the Ogun West and that the likes of Commissioner for Housing, Jamiu Omoniyi; Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Oluwatoyin Taiwo; Commissioner for Forestry, Tunji Akinosi, and other notable member of your cabinet from Ogun West, will have a greater recognition at home.”

