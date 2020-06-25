Ereyitomi mourns as Pa Felix Gbiwen dies at 73

Kindly Share This Story:

The member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives , Hon.Thomas Ereyitomi has expressed sadness over the death of Pa. Felix Gbiwen, father his Senior Legislative Aide, Alex Gbiwen Esq .

The lawmaker in a condolence visit to the Gbiwen family yesterday in Warri, Delta State assured them of God presence and the fortitude to bear the loss and vacuum created by the septuagenarian of the family.

The Warri House of Reps member and Deputy Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, said children are the ones to bury their parents and Pa. Gbiwen would be proud and happy because his children would be the ones to bury him which is good for any parent and the family.

He noted that late Pa. Felix Gbiwen was a good and hard working man whom before his transition to higher glory has left a good legacy for his children, family and people, adding that Pa. Gbiwen before his death was an active member of Delta State Customary court, contributing his worth of experience to the growth and peace of Warri and humanity.

Ereyitomi who was accompanied by the immediate past Delta State Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Vincent Uduaghan, PDP Chieftain, Amb. Toyin Agbolayah JP, former Transition Committee Secretary Warri South Local Government Council, Hon. Eugene Ebisin, Emiko Oghomienor, Oritsema Olley, Oligida and other supporters, encouraged his Senior Legislative Aide, Alex Gbiwen Esq. and the entire Gbiwen septuagenarian family to be strong and focused assuring that Warri Federal constituency is with them in their period of grief, he prayed God to be with the family and console them continually.

