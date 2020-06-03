Breaking News
Translate

Equatorial Guinea sacks WHO rep over coronavirus statistics

On 12:19 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Equatorial Guinea sacks WHO rep over coronavirus statistics

Equatorial Guinea joins Burundi in the league of countries that have asked World Health Organization, WHO, country representatives to leave.

The AFP news agency reported the development citing a document from the foreign ministry and a source at the UN health agency The order to leave is allied to COVID-19 statistics.

Representative Triphonie Nkurunziza is accused of “falsifying” the country’s tally of coronavirus cases. Dr Nkurunziza however remains in Malabo for now because there are no outbound flights.

ALSO READ: Covid-19: Oyetola reopens churches, mosques for two weeks

“We don’t have a problem with the WHO, we have a problem with the WHO’s representative in Malabo,” Prime Minister Pascual Obama Asue, told the Senate late last week

AFP quotes a source at the UN office in the capital, Malabo, as saying: “The government has asked her to go, we have received a document – she is accused of falsifying COVID-19 figures”.

Confirmed cases = 1,306
Deaths = 12
Recoveries = 200
Active cases = 1,094

Africa News

Vanguard 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!