Equatorial Guinea sacks WHO rep over coronavirus statistics

Equatorial Guinea joins Burundi in the league of countries that have asked World Health Organization, WHO, country representatives to leave.

The AFP news agency reported the development citing a document from the foreign ministry and a source at the UN health agency The order to leave is allied to COVID-19 statistics.

Representative Triphonie Nkurunziza is accused of “falsifying” the country’s tally of coronavirus cases. Dr Nkurunziza however remains in Malabo for now because there are no outbound flights.

“We don’t have a problem with the WHO, we have a problem with the WHO’s representative in Malabo,” Prime Minister Pascual Obama Asue, told the Senate late last week

AFP quotes a source at the UN office in the capital, Malabo, as saying: “The government has asked her to go, we have received a document – she is accused of falsifying COVID-19 figures”.

Confirmed cases = 1,306

Deaths = 12

Recoveries = 200

Active cases = 1,094

Africa News

Vanguard