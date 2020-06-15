End insecurity in North now – Northern CAN

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN in 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Rev. Yakubu has called for concerted effort by relevant stakeholders to stem the tide of insecurity in the different States in the region.

Rev. Pam equally urged the Governors in the region led by the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong to work collectively in surmounting the challenges of poverty, ethnic bigotry, religion and other issues that undermine the value of democracy in the North.

Commenting of issues including the Democracy Day celebration through a press statement issued in Jos, at the weekend, the cleric expressed gratitude to God for keeping Nigeria under one indivisible entity and urged especially political leaders to prioritize the interest of the masses above self for the good of the citizens.

He congratulated President Muhamadu Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawal, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Nigerians as the country celebrates 2020 Democracy Day saying “democracy in Nigeria has provided citizens with ample opportunity to select their leaders without compulsion and hold them accountable and responsible for their action and inaction.”

“Our leaders must continue to work together under one umbrella to champion issues of peace, unity and Justice in the country. It is when you have absolute peace that the dividends of demoracy will remain visible.”

He added, “Leaders must always put the interest of their people against parochial and self interest. This is the guiding principles that will deepen and strengthen our democratic values,” and appealed to Tiv and Jukun tribes in Taraba State to sheath their swords and embrace peace, urging the two parties to adhere to the advice of CAN and other peace stakeholders and cultivate the spirit of tolerance in resolving their differences.

