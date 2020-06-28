Kindly Share This Story:

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Edo Pride, the platform launched to promote the culture of the Edo people and celebrate those that have excelled in their fields, has been received by both indigenes and non-indigenes of Edo State, who described it as a breath of fresh air.

On reasons why the platform has been widely accepted on this scale, the platform’s promoter, Mr. Kazeem Bello-Osagie, said it had been encouraging and gained traction on the desire and yearnings of the Edo people to celebrate and be celebrated, regardless of beliefs and ethnic background.

He further said: “Edo Pride is the one stop virtual compendium of Edo cultural heritage, blended with accolades for doers and accomplished individuals, all on one page, devoid of partisanship and tribal sentiments.

“I think that nothing is impossible when you work hard. Believe and learn from others whom have succeeded. Edo Pride is that template to inspire the Edo mind” added Bello-Osagie, reputed for his innovative thinking and strategic planning.

On if this was limited to Edo indigenes, Mr. Kazeem Bello-Osagie stated that “Edo is a state of the mind and by our cosmopolitan nature, right from the Midwestern Region to Bendel State and eventually split into Edo and Delta states, we have always been a home to all.”

He reiterated that any one who was born, lived or schooled in Edo State, has a special bond with Edo as home, and by default is an integral part of the Edo Pride.”

On the future of Edo Pride, he stated that there is a lot in the box, yet to be unwrapped and he is super excited about the future of Edo Pride.

