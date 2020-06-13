Edo Poll: APC Reps caucus backs Ize-Iyamu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the House of Representatives has adopted Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as its preferred aspirant for the June 22 primary election.

In a joint statement by the six APC members in the Green chamber, they said the resolution was taken after extensive consultation across the state.

The statement was signed by Prof Julius Ihonvbere (Owan Federal Constituency), Mr. Johnson Oghuma (Etsako Federal Constituency), Mr. Dennis Idahosa (Ovia Federal Constituency), Mr. Peter Akpatason (Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency) and Mr. Patrick Aisowirien (Orhionmwon/Uhunmwode Federal Constituency).

The statement reads: “Furthermore, as members of the party, we hereby restate our full support for the method the party has chosen as their preferred method for the forthcoming primaries in Edo.

“In reaching this conclusion, we considered safety, security, and logistics reasons as well as political inclusiveness and compliance to Covid-19 regulations.”

The lawmakers commended the party men and women for their resilience and support.

A former member of the state house of assembly and Special Adviser to Obaseki on Political Matters (Edo South), Osaigbovo Iyoha has warned that alleged arbitrariness and persistent disregard for the rule of law by Oshiomhole, would cost the party’s fortunes at the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Edo State

Kindly Share This Story: