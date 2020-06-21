Edo Poll: APC governorship primaries committee releases guideline for election

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo Governorship Primaries Committee, headed by Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo on Sunday released procedures for Monday’s primary election in compliance with the state government’s COVID-19 regulations.

A statement by the Secretary of the committee, Dr. Ajibola Basiru said voting would commence simultaneously by 8:00 a.m. in the 192 wards of the state.

It explained that not more than 18 persons would be allowed to gather at the same time from the commencement of voting until the end of the exercise when results would be announced.

The statement reads in parts: “That the process of election of the candidate of the party shall commence at 8.00 a.m. on Monday, 22nd June 2020 at the various wards in all the Local Government with strict compliance with Edo State’s extant law prohibiting gathering of more than twenty persons.

“Not more than eighteen persons including presiding Officers and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) observers shall be at ward voting centre at any point in time.

“There shall be simultaneous accreditation and voting in batches as aforesaid until all eligible members have cast their vote without violation of the state’s COVID-19 regulations.

“Not more than eighteen persons shall be in attendance for the announcement of results at all ward centres and collation of results at all levels including the state collation.

“All members of the party and members of the public are enjoined to be peaceful and comply fully with the state’s COVID-19 regulations. ”

Meanwhile, the police command in Edo has said that the command is on top of the situation.

According to DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Babatunde Johnson Kokumo, has made adequate security arrangements.

Nwabuzor explained that in doing this, the CP requested for Police Mobile Force, adding that the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Muhammed Adamu had graciously approved it.

He further explained that upon that approval, the police mobile force from Delta and Bayelsa states arrived on Saturday, saying that the command was still expecting more squadrons to come.

He further said that coupled with that, the tactical team of the command, state CID, State Bureau of investigation and Area Commander, DPO, and their men were equally ready to carry out the task of protecting the lives and property of APC members and the people of the state.

“Talking about COVID-19 protocol, the police will be working together with other sisters security agencies like the Nigerian Army, Airforce, DSS, NSCDC, NIS, Customs, NCS, and NDLEA to observe the restrictions,” he said.

