Edo Police Commissioner visits APC secretariat

Kindly Share This Story:

as DSS, Uzodima-led Committee, others express readiness for direct primaries

The Edo State Police Command has visited the Col. David Imuse-led secretariat of the All Progressive Congress (APC), venue for the coalition of results from the 192 wards billed for the 2020 Gubernatorial Election Primaries of the party on Monday and confirmed that the facility is ready and fit for the exercise.

Police Commissioner to Edo State, Mr. Babatunde Johnson Kokumon receiving members of the committee of the APC primaries billed for tomorrow led by Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodima in his office said he inspected the facility to ensure adequate security of lives and properties at the event.

He warned every participant across the State to be law-abiding as no breach of the law will be condoned.

In a similar vein, the Director, Department of State Security Services, Mr. S Mohammed Waziri also received the team from the National Secretariat of the APC where they examined they areas and logistics put in place as well as fine-tune finishing touches for hitch-free party primaries.

The Chairman of the Edo APC 2020 Gubernatorial Election Primaries Committee and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodima who was represented by Secretary to the Edo APC Primaries Election Committee, Senator (Dr) Ajibola Basiru earlier addressing the Police Commissioner, Mr. Babatunde Johnson Kokumon said the party was ready for the exercise.

Senator Hope Uzodima said all logistics have been put in place while Returning Officials have been appointed to the one hundred and ninety-two wards in Edo State while party members have been mobilized to strictly adhere to the guidelines.

Kindly Share This Story: