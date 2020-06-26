Edo: PDP governors tasks INEC, security agencies on free, credible poll

Kindly Share This Story:

…Congratulates Obaseki

By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum, has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the nation’s security agencies, and other stakeholders among others government agencies to ensure that the election is free and fair.

The PDP Governors’ Forum, chaired by Sokoto state governor, under the leadership of Aminu Tambuwal, made the call in his congratulatory message to Governor Godwin Obaseki on his emergence as the flag bearer of the PDP in the Edo State governorship election.

In a statement signed by its Director General, Cyril Maduabum, Friday in Abuja, also urged Nigerians and civil society groups to do everything legitimately possible to make the election hitch-free.

The forum described Obaseki’s emergence as the flag bearer of the party as a testament to his leadership skills, even as they urged him to make the most of his time in office in uniting the people ahead of the election.

The Forum thanked the leadership of the PDP, particularly the National Working Committee, under the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, “the constructive and supporting role played by the Edo state chapter of the PDP and the rank and file members of the party, for their exceptional conflict resolution mechanism and cooperation employed to achieve the seamless rancour – free outcome of the primaries.”

The statement reads in part: “The PDP Governors’ Forum under the leadership of His Excellency, Aminu Tambuwal, congratulates Governor Godwin Obaseki on his emergence as the flag bearer of the PDP in the Edo state governorship election, scheduled for September 2020.

“His victory in the primaries is an affirmation of the confidence the people of Edo State has in his ability to steer the ship of Edo state positively for another four years and on the record of his sterling performance in office in his current term.

“This victory should be a humbling one as it has been achieved on the backdrop of a grave injustice done to him by his former Political party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and a demonstration of the role of God in the affairs of men. It is indeed a call to continue faithfully serving the good people of Edo State.

“This victory is even more remarkable as His Excellency joined the PDP just a few weeks ago, and it is a testament to his leadership skills that he successfully got all other aspirants who started the race before him in PDP to step down for him and join him in salvaging the state without rancour or bitterness.

“We hope that he will continue to deploy this management skill in uniting the PDP and Edo people in the great task of enthroning good governance and accountability in Edo state.”

