Edo, Ondo guber: PDP opts for indirect primaries

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Ahead of the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states slated for September and October 2020 respectively, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said it would adopt the indirect primaries model to pick its candidates.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan stated this yesterday while addressing a handful of newsmen at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The PDP scribe also said the selection of candidates in the two states would be hitch-free, adding in line with the practice of the party, aspirants who lose the delegate elections will queue behind the winner to forge a common front in the gubernatorial contest.

vanguard

